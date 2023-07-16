Newly appointed Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar holds meeting with party's district presidents

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday held a meeting of the party's district presidents and in-charges and called upon them to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his maiden address to the BJP's district-level office bearers after taking over as the party's Punjab unit president, Jakhar said the BJP would contest the upcoming municipal corporation polls and the Lok Sabha elections on its own.

He said the BJP suffered in Punjab in the past because of its alliance with the Akali Dal.

The state BJP president also lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his government's alleged negligence in dealing with the natural calamity that the recent heavy rains caused in Punjab.

The AAP government in Punjab, he said, was answerable to three crore Punjabis.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by heavy downpour last week that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

