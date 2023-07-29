Left Menu

Three Congress leaders from Telangana join BJP 

Three Congress leaders namely; former MLA Akula Rajender, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy and former DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of Telangana party president G Kishan Reddy.

Former Congress leader Akula Rajender with BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy and Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three Congress leaders, namely former MLA Akula Rajender, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy and former DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of Telangana party president G Kishan Reddy. Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and several other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Akula Rajender was previously associated with the Congress party. He served as the National Students Union of India president in 1978. He was MLC in Congress government till 2017 and vice president of the Pradesh Congress Committee till 2021. Magam Ranga Reddy was a Congress MLA from 2009 to 14 from Malkangiri constituency and comes from the Mudiraj community.

Laxma Reddy has served as the Chairman of the District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) from Rangareddy district. (ANI)

