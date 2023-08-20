Left Menu

Most Thais oppose plan for Pheu Thai-military coalition government - poll

Sunday's poll found prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn as the preferred prime minister with 38.6% support, followed by Srettha at 36.6%. Pheu Thai on Thursday gained support from the military-backed rival United Thai Nation Party.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:38 IST
Most Thais oppose plan for Pheu Thai-military coalition government - poll
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Most Thais disagree with the leading plan for a coalition government including military-backed groups, an opinion poll showed on Sunday, two days ahead of a parliamentary vote aiming to end a three-month political stalemate. About 64% of 1,310 respondents disagreed or totally disagreed with the idea of the Pheu Thai party forming a "special government" with military-backed rivals, according to the survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for five months and faces prolonged uncertainty after the winner of the May election, Move Forward, was blocked from forming a government by conservative legislators allied with the royalist military. The second-place Pheu Thai, founded by the family of self-exiled billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, this month took over efforts to form a government.

Pheu Thai, set to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as prime minister on Tuesday, needs the support of more than half the bicameral legislature, including the military-appointed Senate. Also on Tuesday, Thaksin is set to return to Thailand, despite facing a jail sentence, his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said on Saturday.

Pheu Thai governments were ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014 - which ousted Thaksin and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, respectively - when the party's interests clashed with the country's powerful old money elites and royalist military. Sunday's poll found prime ministerial candidate Paetongtarn as the preferred prime minister with 38.6% support, followed by Srettha at 36.6%.

Pheu Thai on Thursday gained support from the military-backed rival United Thai Nation Party. A lawmaker from another pro-military party, Palang Pracharat, said this month the party would back Pheu Thai in trying to the protracted deadlock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023