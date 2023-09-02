Left Menu

Brazil's Lula to undergo hip surgery by the end of September

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 02:02 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he will undergo hip surgery to treat chronic femoral pain by the end of September.

Talking to supporters at an event in Rio Grande do Norte state, Lula, 77, said he will have the surgery after hosting his Vietnamese counterpart on Sept. 26.

