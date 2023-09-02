German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear power -Deutschlandfunk
Updated: 02-09-2023
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is against a new nuclear power debate in the country, in an interview released late on Friday with German radio station Deutschlandfunk. "The issue of nuclear power is a dead horse in Germany," said Scholz, leader of Germany's social democrats (SPD).
Scholz's coalition partner, the free democrats (FDP), recently demanded Germany should keep an nuclear option.
