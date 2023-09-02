BJP should take out ‘Jan Mafi Yatra’, says former CM Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over taking out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the state and said that they (BJP) should take out 'Jan Mafi Yatra'. "They (BJP) should take out a Jan Mafi Yatra. The public is making fun of them (BJP) because of these yatras (Jan Ashirwad Yatra). Those who should be apologising are seeking blessings today. His (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) announcement machine is running at double speed these days because elections are near and now everyone knows about his announcements very well," Nath said.

Notably, the BJP will be organising five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the state ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on September 3 from Chitrakoot in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 10,643 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across around all 230 assembly constituencies in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting to be attended by around one million workers to mark the culmination of all the five yatras in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The second and third yatra will start from Khandwa and Neemuch district on September 4 in which Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate. Meanwhile, the fourth yatra will start from Mandla on September 5. The yatra will reach Bhopal via Jabalpur which will be inaugurated by Amit Shah.

Moreover, the fifth Yatra will start from Baroda Nagar in Sheopur district on September 6 and will reach Bhopal via Raisen. The party's national president JP Nadda might inaugurate the yatra. Key party leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will participate in this yatra.

The five yatra will be warmly welcomed at 998 locations, featuring a total of 678 public meetings, including 211 major ones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)