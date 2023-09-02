PM Modi calls on President Murmu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
''Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission,'' the President's office said in a post on microblogging site X, and shared pictures of the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Shri
- Droupadi Murmu
- Narendra Modi
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We have created online global public digital goods depository -India Stacks- to ensure no one is left behind: PM Modi at G20 Ministers Meet.
A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world: PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meet.
India is ready to share its experience with the world: PM Modi at G20 Ministers Meet.
We are building Bhashini, AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in India's diverse languages: PM Modi.
India's digital public Infrastructure offers scaleable, secure & inclusive solution for global challenges: PM Modi at G20 Ministerial Meet.