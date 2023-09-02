PM Modi calls on President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

''Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission,'' the President's office said in a post on microblogging site X, and shared pictures of the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)