Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies
Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico who later was the US ambassador to the United Nations and dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died.
He was 75.
The Richardson Centre for Global Engagement, which he founded, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.
