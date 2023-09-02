Bill Richardson, a former governor and UN ambassador who worked to free detained Americans, dies

Bill Richardson, a two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico who later was the US ambassador to the United Nations and dedicated his post-political career to working to free Americans detained overseas, has died.

He was 75.

The Richardson Centre for Global Engagement, which he founded, said in a statement Saturday that he died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)