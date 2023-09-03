Left Menu

'Udhayanidhi Stalin is spoiled brat...": Rajeev Chandrashekhar on ‘Sanatana Dharma' row

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 13:32 IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to the Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Sunday said that the DMK leader is a classic example of a "spoiled brat, a person who has not done one day's honest work in his life." Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "He is commenting on 'Sanatana Dharma', Hinduism without any worry of any response. Because he believes that his money, wealth and dynastic position put him in a situation where he can insult thousands of Indians and people from Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi Stalin is a classic example of a spoiled brat, a person who has not done one day's honest work in his life, talking about something that is so important and of faith."

Addressing a conference on Saturday, Udhayanidhi, equated 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) with "mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, fever and Corona", adding that it should be stamped out like these ailments. Chandrashekhar further said that the country was exploited by a few parasitic dynastic families for 65 years before Narendra Modi became prime minister.

"The reality is that our country for 65 years before Narendra Modi became prime minister, has been exploited by a few parasitic dynastic families. It should be our national mission that this country's politics get rid of such dynasts who only exploit and enrich themselves and don't care for anybody. They keep insulting the faith of crores of Hindus in our country," Rajeev Chandrashekhar added. Union Minister, Chandrashekhar also targeted INDIA alliance of dynastic politics in the country.

"This nature of INDIA-UPA, whether it is Rahul Gandhi of Congress, Udayanidhi Stalin of the DMK, Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, or Mamata Banerjee's nephew in West Bengal. All dynastic families constantly insult the faith so that they can appease the minority vote bank that they depend on," he added. Significantly, the Congress and the DMK are also partners in the Opposition alliance — Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

