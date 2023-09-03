"I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions": RJD MP Manoj Jha on 'Sanatana Dharma' row

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Saturday responded to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatana Dharma and said that we should delve into the meanings of symbolic expressions. "Main samajhta hoon ki kabhi-kabhi hum logo ko prateek muhavaro ke andar jaakar ke sochna hoga... (I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions)", said Jha while reacting to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing a public event, said "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed." "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated."

"The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," he added. Later, Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on X (Former Twitter) and said that he was ready to face any legal challenge and would not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.

Meanwhile, Stalin's statement on Santana has sparked fresh controversies with several leaders opposing and hitting back at the former. BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai accused him of peddling a "bought-out idea from Christian missionaries".

"...The word 'Sanatana Dharma' was there even before the Christian religion or Islamic religion came. 'Sanatana Dharma' means eternal, timeless dharma. It has been there for a long long time...What Udhayanidhi spoke yesterday should be condemned by the 142 crore people of the country because hatred for a particular religion came out yesterday. He was reading the speech from a text, which was consciously prepared. The eradication of a particular culture is called genocide... Who is Udhayanidhi Stalin to abolish 'Sanatana Dharma'?" said Annamalai. (ANI)

