Left Menu

"I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions": RJD MP Manoj Jha on 'Sanatana Dharma' row

"Main samajhta hoon ki kabhi-kabhi hum logo ko prateek muhavaro ke andar jaakar ke sochna hoga... (I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions)", said Jha while reacting to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark. 

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 15:47 IST
"I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions": RJD MP Manoj Jha on 'Sanatana Dharma' row
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Saturday responded to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatana Dharma and said that we should delve into the meanings of symbolic expressions. "Main samajhta hoon ki kabhi-kabhi hum logo ko prateek muhavaro ke andar jaakar ke sochna hoga... (I understand that sometimes we need to delve into symbolic expressions)", said Jha while reacting to Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin addressing a public event, said "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed." "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated."

"The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," he added. Later, Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on X (Former Twitter) and said that he was ready to face any legal challenge and would not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats.

Meanwhile, Stalin's statement on Santana has sparked fresh controversies with several leaders opposing and hitting back at the former. BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai accused him of peddling a "bought-out idea from Christian missionaries".

"...The word 'Sanatana Dharma' was there even before the Christian religion or Islamic religion came. 'Sanatana Dharma' means eternal, timeless dharma. It has been there for a long long time...What Udhayanidhi spoke yesterday should be condemned by the 142 crore people of the country because hatred for a particular religion came out yesterday. He was reading the speech from a text, which was consciously prepared. The eradication of a particular culture is called genocide... Who is Udhayanidhi Stalin to abolish 'Sanatana Dharma'?" said Annamalai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023