Over Rs 163 crore donated to Himachal's 'Aapada Raahat Kosh' disaster fund

Donations worth Rs 163 crore have been received in the Aapada Raahat Kosh-2023, a disaster relief fund set up by the Himachal Pradesh government in July for aiding those in distress, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

The monsoon fury in the hill state during July and August caused severe devastation, triggering flash floods and landslides and causing massive damage to both public and private property besides human lives.

As ''little aid'' was received from the Centre, the chief minister decided to constitute the Aapada Raahat Kosh-2023 and appealed to the people to donate generously towards it, so that help could be extended to the people affected, the statement said.

The donations to the disaster fund have been sent by some Congress-ruled states, a few temple trusts, NGOs and individuals, it added.

The Aapada Raahat Kosh accepts online contributions on its portal through net banking and credit and debit cards. One can also deposit their donation through UPI IDs or QR codes and by cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of Aapada Raahat Kosh 2023, the statement said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu released an inspirational song titled 'Hum Na Haarenge-Vadiyon Mein Lamhein Phir Se Muskurayenge' directed by Jagat Gautam and produced by Dhamaka Records. ''The song carries a powerful message of resilience and hope. This inspirational song serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people of Himachal, who have faced adversity with unwavering spirit,'' Sukhu said. The ongoing monsoon season has caused huge damage to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, buildings and other private and public property and the estimated losses to the state are Rs 8,663 crore, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As many as 397 people -- 257 in rain-related incidents and 140 in accidents -- have died since the monsoon's onset in the state on June 24 till September 2, data shared by the emergency centre showed.

