BJP president JP Nadda offers prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot. During this visit, BJP president Nadda was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

JP Nadda also visited the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot. Taking to X (former Twitter), JP Nadda said," Got the good fortune to visit and offer prayers at Lord Shri Kamtanathji Temple located in Chitrakoot today. On this occasion, prayed for the happiness, good fortune and prosperity of all the countrymen. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram be upon everyone. Jai Shri Ram."

Nadda also paid floral tributes to the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nana Deshmukh at Tapobhoomi in Chitrakoot. "Today paid floral tributes to RSS great volunteer, eminent social worker, former leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh 'Bharat Ratna' revered Nanaji Deshmukh at his statue in Tapobhoomi Chitrakoot. The inspiring path you have shown us from the rise of India to the rise of India, the principles of sacrifice and dedication you have given, will always guide us for the progress of the society and the nation," Nadda posted on X.

Earlier today, the BJP president also addressed a public rally in Chitrakoot. Furious over the remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin about 'Sanatan Dharma', he indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate. He asked whether the leaders of the INDIA Bloc are going to use the anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections.

"Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin says that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He says that like dengue and malaria, 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. They have no hesitation while making such statements. Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy ?" Nadda said. "Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your 'Mohabbat ki Dukan is spreading hate," he added.

Earlier Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatan Dharma cannot be merely opposed but should be eradicated. "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We cannot oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," the DMK leader said. (ANI)

