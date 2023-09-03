Left Menu

BJP president JP Nadda offers prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda Sunday offered prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot.  

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:38 IST
BJP president JP Nadda offers prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot 
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at Kamadgiri Temple in Chitrakoot. During this visit, BJP president Nadda was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

JP Nadda also visited the Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot. Taking to X (former Twitter), JP Nadda said," Got the good fortune to visit and offer prayers at Lord Shri Kamtanathji Temple located in Chitrakoot today. On this occasion, prayed for the happiness, good fortune and prosperity of all the countrymen. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram be upon everyone. Jai Shri Ram."

Nadda also paid floral tributes to the former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nana Deshmukh at Tapobhoomi in Chitrakoot. "Today paid floral tributes to RSS great volunteer, eminent social worker, former leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh 'Bharat Ratna' revered Nanaji Deshmukh at his statue in Tapobhoomi Chitrakoot. The inspiring path you have shown us from the rise of India to the rise of India, the principles of sacrifice and dedication you have given, will always guide us for the progress of the society and the nation," Nadda posted on X.

Earlier today, the BJP president also addressed a public rally in Chitrakoot. Furious over the remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin about 'Sanatan Dharma', he indirectly attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' is spreading hate. He asked whether the leaders of the INDIA Bloc are going to use the anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections.

"Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin says that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He says that like dengue and malaria, 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. They have no hesitation while making such statements. Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy ?" Nadda said. "Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your 'Mohabbat ki Dukan is spreading hate," he added.

Earlier Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatan Dharma cannot be merely opposed but should be eradicated. "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We cannot oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," the DMK leader said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023