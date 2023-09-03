Left Menu

PM Modi transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation of 140 cr people: Dharmendra Pradhan

Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years the prime minister added.Reacting to the remarks, Pradhan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed our talent pool to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 18:56 IST
PM Modi transformed India's talent pool to advantage of rising nation of 140 cr people: Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''transformed our talent pool'' to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people.

The Education Minister's comments came after PM Modi, in an interview with PTI, said, ''For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people.'' that India now is 1 billion aspirational minds, 2 billion skilled hands.

''The period till 2047 is a huge opportunity. Indians who are living in this era have a great chance to lay a foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next 1,000 years!'' the prime minister added.

Reacting to the remarks, Pradhan said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed our talent pool to the advantage of a rising nation of 140 crore people''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023