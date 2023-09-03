BJP leaders hail PM Modi's vision, say opposition will have sleepless nights

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country and said he has unlocked people's energy and spirit while charting India's path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The opposition parties are going to have a "massive heartburn and sleepless nights" with Modi laying the roadmap for the country's progress in the next two-three decades while showing that his government's report card is "solid", the ruling party said reacting to Modi's exclusive interview to PTI.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the prime minister transformed India's demographic potential to make it a rising nation of 140 crore people.

The prime minister in the interview shared his vision for the country's rise and laid out his plans for an India which is high on aspirations and resolve, he said.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there is now no doubt in anyone's mind that Modi's leadership and the country's G20 presidency are big milestones in global development and India's rise.

Modi has unlocked the true spirit and energy of Indians and has put forward his vision that India can be a developed country by 2047, he said, referring to the prime minister's interview to PTI.

The majority of Indians recognise and appreciate his vision while the whole world is talking with awe and respect about India's rise, in particular how he navigated the difficult Covid times and turned the country into one of the fastest growing economies.

This is in sharp contrast to the broken economy, devastated financial sector, corruption, high inflation and low growth bequeathed by the UPA government, Chandrasekhar said.

The Sun and the Moon are within India's reach under Modi, he asserted.

BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy hailed the prime minister's take on democracy, diversity and demography being India's strength.

Another party spokesperson Anil Antony said much more positive has happened in India in the last nine years than in 67 years since Independence.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Modi ji proved that he is an all-round batsman who is hitting fours and sixes and continues to do so while the opposition is getting out on duck." The prime minister's remarks reflect that 'Jo kaha woh kiya, aur abhi aur karna hai (Whatever he said, he delivered and more has to be done)'', he added.

"The prime minister's interview to PTI today is going to give a massive heartburn and sleepless nights to the opposition which is daydreaming about forming their government in 2024," Shergill said.

The prime minister's response shows that his government's report card is solid, he said.

"He has laid the vision for the next 40-50 years for the nation," he said, adding the opposition would not be able to digest it because they can ''neither compete with Modiji's agenda nor his work''.

Shergill said Prime Minister Modi's tenure is the "living example" of India's empowerment, strength and all-round progress.

In the last nine years, a "new story of development" has been written, he said.

"Earlier people used to read about G 20 in newspapers only. Today every Indian is feeling part of the G-20 meeting due to the prime minister's far-sightedness and his passion for public service," he added.

Antony said India witnessed unprecedented growth under Prime Minister Modi.

"When Narendra Modi ji assumed charge of the prime minister, the size of our economy was just around 2 trillion. We were then the tenth-largest economy in the world.

''Last year, we overtook Great Britain. We are today the fifth largest economy in the world. Size of the economy has already doubled," Antony, BJP national secretary and spokesperson, told PTI In the next few years, India will become a 5 trillion economy and the third largest economy in the world, he asserted.

"There is absolutely no doubt that we will be a developed country by 2047. We will be one of the main poles in the multipolar world,' he added.

A week before he hosts world leaders at the G20 summit, Modi has asserted that the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world shifting from a GDP-centric approach to a human-centric one.

Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters, Modi told PTI in an exclusive interview late last week at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas model that has shown the way in India can also be a guiding principle for the welfare of the world.'' While the interview was meant to be focused on G20, Modi also spoke about India's economic progress, its growing stature on the world stage, cyber-security, debt trap, bio-fuel policy, UN reforms, climate change and his vision of what India will be like in 2047.

For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)