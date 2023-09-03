Unsavoury words against Kerala CM by KPCC chief towards end of Puthuppally bypoll campaign

The last day of the bypoll campaigning for the Puthuppally assembly constituency on Sunday saw KPCC chief K Sudhakaran using unsavoury words against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his silence on graft allegations against him and his daughter.

The ruling LDF in the state responded in similar fashion to the remarks by Sudhakaran with its convenor E P Jayarajan terming the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief of allegedly being ''mentally unstable''.

Sudhakaran, while speaking to reporters amidst the last day of the campaigning, used unsavoury words against the chief minister for his silence over the graft allegations against him and his daughter.

The KPCC chief also called Vijayan ''spineless'' and ''thick-skinned'' for turning up for the bypoll campaign in Puthuppally and not responding to any of the allegations against him and his family.

Sudhakaran further said that the CM's presence during the campaign had no effect.

Hitting back at the KPCC chief, Jayarajan said that anyone in his right senses would not make such remarks against the Kerala chief minister.

The LDF convener alleged that Sudhakaran appeared to be suffering from some mental problem and appeared to be of unsound mind, else he would not make such comments.

He said that the national leadership of Congress should examine the matter and remove him from his position, else it would suffer a setback. ''It will lead to the fall of the Congress,'' he told a news channel.

Jayarajan said the Congress should not appoint such persons in the leadership positions in the party.

The Puthuppally assembly seat became vacant following the death of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy in July this year.

The bypoll campaigning came to an end on Sunday evening with the election being scheduled to be held on September 5 and the counting of votes to take place on September 8.

