Left Menu

Unsavoury words against Kerala CM by KPCC chief towards end of Puthuppally bypoll campaign

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST
Unsavoury words against Kerala CM by KPCC chief towards end of Puthuppally bypoll campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The last day of the bypoll campaigning for the Puthuppally assembly constituency on Sunday saw KPCC chief K Sudhakaran using unsavoury words against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his silence on graft allegations against him and his daughter.

The ruling LDF in the state responded in similar fashion to the remarks by Sudhakaran with its convenor E P Jayarajan terming the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief of allegedly being ''mentally unstable''.

Sudhakaran, while speaking to reporters amidst the last day of the campaigning, used unsavoury words against the chief minister for his silence over the graft allegations against him and his daughter.

The KPCC chief also called Vijayan ''spineless'' and ''thick-skinned'' for turning up for the bypoll campaign in Puthuppally and not responding to any of the allegations against him and his family.

Sudhakaran further said that the CM's presence during the campaign had no effect.

Hitting back at the KPCC chief, Jayarajan said that anyone in his right senses would not make such remarks against the Kerala chief minister.

The LDF convener alleged that Sudhakaran appeared to be suffering from some mental problem and appeared to be of unsound mind, else he would not make such comments.

He said that the national leadership of Congress should examine the matter and remove him from his position, else it would suffer a setback. ''It will lead to the fall of the Congress,'' he told a news channel.

Jayarajan said the Congress should not appoint such persons in the leadership positions in the party.

The Puthuppally assembly seat became vacant following the death of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy in July this year.

The bypoll campaigning came to an end on Sunday evening with the election being scheduled to be held on September 5 and the counting of votes to take place on September 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023