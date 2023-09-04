Congress will retain power in Rajasthan: Madhusudan Mistry
- Country:
- India
The Congress' senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry on Sunday said the party will retain power in the state after the upcoming Assembly polls.
Recently appointed by the Congress high command as the senior observer for the assembly elections due in the state later this year, Mistry was in Jaipur to hold meetings with election observers of the party.
''No one should have any doubt that the Congress government will repeat in the state after the Assembly elections and history will be created,'' Mistry told reporters.
All observers have toured the Assembly constituencies in their respective Lok Sabha areas and met the presidents of the District Congress Committees and workers.
The observers also accepted applications of those who wished to contest the elections and assessed the way of functioning of the Pradesh Congress Committee, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress suspends party MLA Sandeep Jakhar for “anti-party activities”
“Congress should think why it is unable to keep its people united”: Suspended leader Sandeep Jakhar
Congress targeting to win at least 75 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh: Selja
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot included in reconstituted CWC: Congress statement.
Honoured to be part of CWC, will work for growth and success of Congress, says former Maharashtra CM Chavan