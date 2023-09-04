Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-09-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:05 IST
Congress will retain power in Rajasthan: Madhusudan Mistry
The Congress' senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry on Sunday said the party will retain power in the state after the upcoming Assembly polls.

Recently appointed by the Congress high command as the senior observer for the assembly elections due in the state later this year, Mistry was in Jaipur to hold meetings with election observers of the party.

''No one should have any doubt that the Congress government will repeat in the state after the Assembly elections and history will be created,'' Mistry told reporters.

All observers have toured the Assembly constituencies in their respective Lok Sabha areas and met the presidents of the District Congress Committees and workers.

The observers also accepted applications of those who wished to contest the elections and assessed the way of functioning of the Pradesh Congress Committee, he said.

