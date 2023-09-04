Left Menu

Goal of world peace can be achieved through path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, says President Murmu

The goal of world peace can be achieved even now by following the path shown by him, said the president.She also urged everyone to make efforts so that every citizen, especially the youngsters and the children, read as much as possible about Gandhi and imbibe his ideals, adding the role of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and other such institutions become very important in this regard.Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan Vice-Chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:51 IST
Goal of world peace can be achieved through path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, says President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that the goal of world peace can be achieved through the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi as she unveiled a 12-foot statue of the Father of the Nation on the Gandhi Darshan premises at Rajghat. Murmu also inaugurated the Gandhi Vatika where statues of Gandhi in different postures have been installed at Gandhi Darshan, close to the Rajghat memorial.

''Gandhiji considered the whole world as a family,'' she said, adding that India is trying to promote global brotherhood, cooperation and peace and is leading the G20.

The president also expressed hope that foreigners participating in the G20 Summit will visit Gandhi Darshan and learn about Gandhi.

Gandhi is an invaluable gift, she said and added that his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.

''From South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela to (US) civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr to former US president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence is the path of global development,'' she said during her address.

Murmu said the Gandhi statues at Gandhi Vatika will inspire the visitors, especially children.

''The ideals and values of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) are eternal. The goal of world peace can be achieved even now by following the path shown by him,'' said the president.

She also urged everyone to make efforts so that every citizen, especially the youngsters and the children, read as much as possible about Gandhi and imbibe his ideals, adding the role of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti and other such institutions become very important in this regard.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan Vice-Chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023