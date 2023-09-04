Congress and INDIA bloc members should apologise for insulting Sanatan Dharma: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise over the remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma. Flagging off the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Ramdevara in Jaisalmer, Rajanth Singh said, " Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize."

Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under severe criticism since he mentioned on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. The Defence Minister further stated that the law and order situation in Rajasthan has become very bad and crimes against women have increased.

"Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is sitting in the driver's seat but someone else is pressing the clutch and accelerator of the vehicle. The condition of law and order in Rajasthan has become very bad. Crimes against women have increased a lot. Incidents of rape with small girls are coming to the fore. Development is not possible when there is terrible situation of law and order," he said. He also mentioned that 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' will carry the message of New India to the entire region of Rajasthan.

"Yatra that is starting here from Ramdevra taking the message of this new India to the entire Rajasthan. The world's big investment firms and survey agencies are continuously publishing such reports in which they are looking at India from a very positive perspective. Recently, a survey report has come in which almost half of the citizens of 23 countries looked at India with great hope," Rajnath Singh said. "Not only the people of India but also the big countries of the world are looking at India with hope, expectation and desire due to the Work done by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years," he added.

Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to assembly elections later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of independents and the BSP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)