Need to give befitting reply to those who insult Sanatan through votes: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that a befitting reply should be given to those who are insulting 'Sanatan Dharam' adding that the reply should be given through votes and not violence. Addressing a public rally, Rajnath Singh said, "There is a need to give a befitting reply to those who insult Sanatan Dharma. Give them a reply, not through violence but through votes. These people have made it a drama."

He further praised the governance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh. "Madhya Pradesh, which was once known as a BIMARU state, has today come out of this category. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has served the public as a servant. Such sensitive leaders are rare in politics," he said.

"The change that took place in Madhya Pradesh should not stop. In between, you have already seen Kamal Nath ji in the Congress government. They have obstructed the central schemes," he added. He further mentioned that the financial health of Madhya Pradesh has become better in the last 20 years.

"In the year 2001-02, the GDP of Madhya Pradesh was Rs 71,594 crores. Today in 2023 the GDP of Madhya Pradesh has increased to more than Rs 13,22,000 crores. The per capita income of Madhya Pradesh which was only Rs 11,718 rupees in 2001-02 has increased ten times to Rs 1,40,000 in 2023," he said. "What is the biggest need for a poor person after food? The biggest dream of the poor is to have a roof over his family's head. When Kamal Nath was in power, the central government had sanctioned eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, but 2 lakh houses were returned," he added.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work has resulted in almost ending the extreme poverty in India today. "This area is also the land of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Baba Saheb was born here in the nearby Mhow. Baba Saheb wanted every poor, Dalit, deprived and exploited to have the right to live life with dignity. This is what Modiji is doing," he said.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state. In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

