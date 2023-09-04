Senior CPI(M) leader Sreemathy lodges complaint against social media campaign for creating communal tension
Senior CPI(M) leader and All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) national president P K Sreemathy on Monday lodged a complaint with the police alleging a cyber campaign using her photo to create communal tension in the state.
Sreemathy, a former state minister, lodged the complaint with the Kannur Rural SP.
In her complaint, she alleged that a photo of her with a writing that she will ''serve beef and fish as part of the Onam feast'' was being spread with a caption ''whether she will serve pork on any Islam festival day''.
Kannur rural SP, Hemalatha M, told PTI that she received a complaint and that further action will be taken after probing the matter.
In her complaint, Sreemathy alleged that such social media posts were to spread hatred and create communal tension in the society.
