INDIA bloc will decide country's vision for 2047: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Monday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc, of which it is an important constituent, will decide the country's vision for 2047 and work towards it after coming to power in next year's general elections.

The remark drew a sharp retort from the BJP, which advised the Mamata Banerjee-led party to ''stop daydreaming''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in national life by 2047, and the poor will comprehensively win the battle against poverty, outlining his vision for the country for the next two decades.

''We have democracy, demography and diversity with us, and now a fourth D is getting added to it – development,'' Prime Minister Modi said in an exclusive interview with PTI.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday said the BJP spoke about 'acche din' during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and the BJP-led NDA government pushed the country towards ''communal tensions, declining economy, a culture of hatred and destruction of the country's federal structure''.

''After nine years, if the BJP is talking about its vision of 2047, then you have to understand they are trying to divert attention from their failures. The days of the BJP government at the Centre are numbered. We have seen how the BJP has destroyed the country's economy through policies like demonetisation and the country's social fabric through its communal politics and has attempted to destroy institutions and the federal structure,'' TMC MP and spokesperson Santanu Sen said. The TMC leader also said the BJP should leave the idea of setting a vision for 2047 to the opposition bloc INDIA. ''INDIA bloc is coming to power after 2024 Lok Sabha polls. So, it is the INDIA bloc which will decide and work on setting the country's vision for 2047,'' he said.

Reacting to the TMC's remark, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the opposition INDIA bloc is a coalition of parties fighting for the survival of anti-BJP outfits and asserted that there is ''no vacancy for the PM's post in 2024''. ''Opposition INDIA bloc is a coalition of parties fighting for their survival after losing all hope. The people of this country trust the BJP regarding good governance and national security, and there is no vacancy for the PM's post. The TMC should stop daydreaming about coming to power in the next Lok Sabha polls,'' he said.

The prime minister said before 2014, the country saw many governments that were unstable and, therefore, unable to get much done.

''But in the last few years, the people have given a decisive mandate, which has led to a stable government, predictable policies and clarity in the overall direction,'' the prime minister said.

''By 2047, I am sure that our country will be among the developed countries. Our economy will be even more inclusive and innovative. Our poor people will comprehensively win the battle against poverty. Health, education and social sector outcomes will be among the best in the world.

''Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life,'' he said.

