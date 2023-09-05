"DMK is alliance partner for us...," says Manickam Tagore on 'Sanatan Dharma' row

Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore said that the Assam Chief Minister must not get confused since the speech about the "Sanatana Dharma" was made by a DMK leader and that Congress has made it clear that it respects all religions. "The problem with Himanta (Biswa Sarma) is that for everything, he will bring Congress. This is the speech made by a DMK leader. Himanta should not get confused. DMK is an alliance partner for us. It's their stand. Congress party has made it very clear that we respect all religions," Tagore told ANI on Monday.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Monday targeted Congress over the recent remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin against 'Sanatana Dharma', saying that the main culprit in the controversy is Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. "If I give such a statement about Muslims or Christians, will Congress consider it my freedom of speech?" he said.

Biswa questioned the motive of the Congress behind inciting this controversy and said, "Be it Hinduism, Islam or Christianity, why are you talking about ending them?" DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

"Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said. In the midst of a nationwide controversy sparked by the comments on 'Sanatan Dharma made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the BJP on Monday demanded an apology from Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Flagging off the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Ramdevara in Jaisalmer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why is Gehlot ji silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize. "Unfazed by attacks from various leaders, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would repeat the same thing again as he has included all religions and not just Hindus.

"The day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again. I included all the religions and not just Hindus. I condemned caste differences, that's all," Udhayanidhi Stalin said. Stalin came under severe criticism since he mentioned that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated.

Several leaders of the Indian diaspora came down on the DMK leader and condemned his remarks. (ANI)

