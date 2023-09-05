"INDIA bloc will do what they want to": Congress's Udit Raj on K Kavitha's request to support Women's Reservation Bill 

Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha's request to the chiefs of all 47 political parties, for prioritising the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament, Congress leader Udit Raj said that INDIA bloc will do what they want to do. The Congress leader hit out at the BRS party and said that they are liars as they said that the first Chief Minister of Telangana will be from the Dalit community but they made BRS a family party.

"INDIA alliance will do what they want to do. They (BRS) are liars. They said that the first CM of Telangana would be from the Dalit community, then they made BRS a family party, and they now they are talking about women's reservation," Congress leader Raj told ANI. The Congress MP Manickam Tagore also slammed K Kavitha over her request to prioritise the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of Parliament and said that the BRS knows that they'll be defeated in Telanga, therefore Kavitha has taken the weapon called women's reservation.

"The way they (BRS) are going to be defeated in Telangana, particularly the sisters and mothers of Telangana are going to beat BRS in a very big way. Therefore, K Kavitha has taken the weapon called women's reservation. It remains only a slogan for these kinds of leaders. We know that Kavitha and her father KCR had used women in the political mobilization," Tagore told ANI. "Sonia Gandhi has always voiced for women's reservation and it was passed in the Rajya Sabha during the UPA term. We could not pass it in the Lok Sabha because we did not have the requisite numbers. Whenever the BJP brings the bill to the Parliament, Congress and the INDIA bloc will happily accept it," he added.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "This bill is long due. Our party believes that the aim of the Women's Reservation Bill should be the deepening of democracy. A place should be reserved for ST/SC women. There should be a reservation within the reservation, otherwise, we would have another fight for the next 25 years." "We should bring the Women Reservation Bill along with 'Reservation within Reservation' in this session and pass it," Jha added.

K Kavitha on Tuesday wrote a letter to the chiefs of all 47 political parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament. The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.

In her letter, the BRS MLC Kavitha underscored the pivotal role women play in Indian discourse and the pressing need for their representation in legislative bodies. She highlighted the proof of concept provided by the 14 lakh women already active in public life, demonstrating their ability to lead and govern effectively. Emphasising the importance of inclusivity in our democracy, K Kavitha asserted that increased women's representation is not a matter of exclusivity but a means to build a more equitable and balanced political landscape.

While talking to ANI, she said, "The INDIA group is meeting today, so I request Malikkarjun Kharge, Nitish Kumar, and the top leadership of that group to kindly consider the Women's Reservation Bill as a top priority". Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)