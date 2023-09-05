Russian defence minister says Ukraine's counteroffensive is unsuccessful on every front
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu described Ukraine's counteroffensive on Tuesday as completely unsuccessful.
"Ukraine's armed forces have not achieved their goals on any front," the defence ministry quoted Shoigu as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Shoigu
- the defence ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine nears deal with global insurers to cover grain ships - FT
Time and time again children’s lives cutting short; attack in Ukraine killed more children
Ukraine says it repels Russian attacks in Kharkiv region, gains in east
Russia says F-16s will escalate Ukraine war; Kyiv says they will tip the balance in its favour
Ukraine may only use donated F-16s within own territory - Danish defence minister