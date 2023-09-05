Left Menu

BJP treating country as its 'fiefdom': Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:49 IST
BJP treating country as its 'fiefdom': Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the BJP was using its majority in Parliament to treat the entire country as its ''fiefdom''.

''BJPs aversion to India's foundational principle of unity in diversity has touched a new low. By reducing India's many names from Hindustan and India to now only Bharat shows its pettiness and intolerance,'' she posted on X.

Her remarks come after the Congress alleged that the ''Union of States'' is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as ''President of Bharat''.

There has been no official word from the government over the issue yet.

Slamming the BJP, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said,'' For the first time in India's post-independence history, a party with a brute majority is treating the entire country as its fiefdom.'' She also posted on X an invitation card purportedly from the President of India which reads ''The President of Bharat''. The authenticity of the invitation card posted by her could not be verified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023