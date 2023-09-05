MP: Digvijaya Singh takes a jibe at BJP’s Jan Ashirvad Yatra, says grassroots leaders leaving BJP

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has taken a jibe on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said senior BJP leaders are participating in Yatra and grassroot leaders are leaving the party. Singh made the remark while speaking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

Reacting to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the state to flag off the BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatra in Mandla and Sheopur district on Tuesday, Singh said, "Senior BJP leaders are coming and grassroots BJP leaders are leaving the party." Recently, several BJP leaders, including a sitting MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi resigned from the party and joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year. Raghuvanshi resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on August 31. In his resignation letter, running into two pages, the MLA alleged corruption and factionalism in the BJP.

Meanwhile, speaking about former CM and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's reaction on not receiving invitation for the Jan Ashirvad Yatra, the congress leader said, "Uma Bharti and former Rajya Sabha MP of BJP Raghunandan Sharma have not called in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. They (BJP) need a Kamau Put (the member of a family who earns the money). Eat a lot and feed a lot." Notably, Bharati on Monday had expressed her unhappiness for not receiving an invitation for Jan Ashirward Yatra and said that she would not participate in the yatra if called further.

She also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I did not receive an invitation for the beginning of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. It is true that I have said so, but whether or not I receive an invitation does not make me more or less. Yes, now if I am invited, I will not go anywhere. Neither at the beginning nor at the closing ceremony on September 25." Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats. In 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister. (ANI)

