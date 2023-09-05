Ukrainian parliament approves defence minister's dismissal
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:41 IST
Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, a lawmaker said.
Reznikov's removal was supported by a majority of members of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app following a vote.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was dismissing Reznikov, and the minister resigned on Monday. Zelenskiy has proposed Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and ex-lawmaker who runs the State Property Fund, as the next defence minister.
