Ukrainian parliament approves defence minister's dismissal

Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, a lawmaker said.

Reznikov's removal was supported by a majority of members of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app following a vote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was dismissing Reznikov, and the minister resigned on Monday. Zelenskiy has proposed Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and ex-lawmaker who runs the State Property Fund, as the next defence minister.

