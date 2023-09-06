Parliament special session: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, raises 9 issues for discussion

Ahead of the special Parliament Session beginning September 18, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a discussion and debate on several issues including the current economic situation of the country. In her letter to the PM, Sonia Gandhi said that the Opposition most certainly wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.

She further said that the session is being held without any consultation with other political parties and none of them have any idea on the agenda for the session. "You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda," she said in her letter.

"All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance," Sonia Gandhi said. The Congress leader further urged for a discussion on several issues during the special session including the need for the caste census, Manipur, communal clashes, and inflations.

"I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues. These are--current economic situation with a focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs, commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them, demand for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations," she said. Sonia also demanded a discussion over the rift between several states and the Centre.

"Debate on the continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state, urgent need for a caste census, damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations and the impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some States and drought in others should be held," the former Congress chief said. The Congress leader further demanded that a discussion on the rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana and the continued 'occupation of Indian Territory by China' should take place.

She further said that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues should be taken up in the forthcoming special session. Earlier today, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc of opposition parties will attend the special session of Parliament to be held from September 18-22.

"We have decided that we will not boycott the special session as it is an opportunity for us to raise public issues concerning the public," Ramesh said addressing a press conference in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)