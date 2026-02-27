Political Showdown in Haryana: Congress Walks Out Over VB G RAM G Resolution
A conflict erupted in the Haryana Assembly as Congress members walked out during a discussion on the VB G RAM G law, citing procedural violations. BJP accused them of being 'anti-Ram'. Congress insisted their protest upheld parliamentary protocol. Tensions continue regarding the law's interpretation and implications.
Tensions ran high in the Haryana Assembly when Congress legislators staged a walkout over the introduction of a resolution on the VB G RAM G law, accusing the ruling party of procedural irregularities. The dramatic exit underscored a deepening conflict within the legislative arena.
The controversy erupted after BJP MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap moved to introduce the resolution, which, according to senior Congress MLA B B Batra, violated Rule 84 of the legislative procedures. Despite protests, the assembly speaker allowed the discussion to proceed, prompting Congress members to leave in defiance.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the opposition's walkout, claiming it reflected an anti-Ram sentiment within Congress. He asserted that the VB G RAM G law extends employment guarantees beyond previous limits, while suggesting Congress was spreading misinformation about the scheme.
