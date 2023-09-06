Nataraja statue at G20 venue to stand as testament to India's age-old artistry, traditions: PM Modi
As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to Indias age-old artistry and traditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Nataraja statue installed at Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre which will host key G20 summit meetings, will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.
He was responding on X to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts's post about the statue which, it said, is made of Ashtadhatu.
''The 27 feet tall, 18-ton-weight statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu and is sculpted by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record 7 months. 34 generations of Radhakrishnan have been making idols since the Chola Empire period. This statue of Nataraja, an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity,and power, is going to be an attraction at the G20 summit,'' it said.
Modi posted, ''The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions.''
