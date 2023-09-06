DMK, BJP engage in poster war over Udhyanidhi's "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark

Amid the ongoing row over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'eradicate Santan dharma' remark, a fresh poster war has now erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Coimbatore. Both parties have launched attacks against each other through posters. According to visuals from Coimbatore, DMK has put up posters criticising Ayodhya head seer Paramhans Acharya for giving a death threat to Udhyanidhi, while the BJP has put up a poster reiterating its support for Sanatan Dharma.

On Tuesday, supporters of the DMK burned an effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharaya for issuing a death threat against Udhayanidhi. This came after Paramhans reiterated his death warning against Udhayanidhi and said he was ready to increase the previously announced bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Udhyanidhi. He also said that he was ready to kill Udhayanidhi himself. "If at all required, I will behead Udhyanidhi myself," said Paramhans Acharaya. DMK leader Udhyanidhi's remark has sparked massive controversy across the nation. Several BJP leaders, including priests of many temples, have strongly criticized Udhyanidhi for making an 'anti-Sanatan' statement. However, Udhayanidhi has said that he is 'unaffected' by all the criticism and is ready to repeat whatever he said at the 'Abolish Sanatan Dharma' conference.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that he is not against the Hindu religion but the Sanatan practices like caste discrimination. On being asked about any such incident that has happened in the past, the DMK leader responded by saying that President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the opening ceremony of the new parliament building is the best current example of discrimination.

"President Droupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building; that is the best current example," he said. Notably, the BJP has demanded an apology from the DMK leaders and has even claimed that an "anti-Sanatan" agenda was discussed during the opposition bloc meeting that was held in Mumbai this month. (ANI)

