“Looking like pattern, planned attack on Hindu faith”: Rajeev Chandrashekhar slams Parameshwara for his ‘Hinduism’ remark

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday slammed Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over his remarks on Hinduism and said that it is a "planned attack" on the Hindu faith. "G Parameshwara has made this very shocking statement and it's certainly looking like it's a pattern and a planned attack on the Hindu faith," Rajeev Chandrashekhar said while speaking to ANI.

G Parameshwara—the Karnataka minister and Congress leader sparked a controversy on Tuesday after he questioned the origin of Hinduism. "The question is when was Hinduism born, who created it?.. Many religions have arisen in the history of the world. Jainism and Buddhism were born here. When was Hinduism born and who started it is still a question," Parameshwara said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Union Minister Chandrashekhar asked the party to clear its stand on the statement made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin wherein he called for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. The DMK prince Udhayanidhi Stalin says I'll eradicate 'Sanatana Dharma' and Hinduism... Article 25 guarantees every Indian, the right to practice his/her religion...Congress and Rahul Gandhi must explain what is their position on Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Do these dynasty parties believe that the Constitution of India works only when it's convenient for them," Chandrashekhar further said.

While addressing a gathering of people at the 'Anti-Santana Conference', Stalin equated Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Coronavirus and said it could not be opposed but rather should be eradicated. "Rather than opposing Sanata, it should be eradicated," he said, adding that "the name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality." (ANI)

