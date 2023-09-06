"We are surprised that a senior leader…” : Piyush Goyal attacks Sonia Gandhi over letter to PM Modi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over a letter she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, demanding a discussion and debate on several issues in the upcoming Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Union Commerce Minister said, "(Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister) Prahlad Joshi has already replied to her letter (to PM Modi). We are surprised that a senior leader like Sonia Gandhi isn't aware how parliamentary proceedings are conducted. She doesn't even know the laws, principles and conventions that dictate the parliamentary proceedings. Article 85 of the Constitution clearly states that a special session of the Parliament is convened by the President on the suggestions of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs," Goyal told ANI.

In her letter to PM Modi, Sonia said the Opposition, most certainly, wants to participate in the special session as it will give an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. Accusing the Congress of politicising the matter, Goyal added, "As to what will be debated at the Special Session, the agenda and business are to be discussed either in the Business Advisory Committee or in the meeting of the floor leaders. This has been our parliamentary convention, irrespective of which party is in power. It is sad that the Congress has dragged the parliamentary conventions into the realm of politics. The Parliament is a symbol of our national pride and we should keep it out of political disputes."

Urging Sonia and the Congress members to attend the Special Session and Parliament and work for the welfare of the people, the Union minister said, "I urge Sonia Gandhi and her party to attend the Special Session. There should be healthy debates and discussions minus disruptions. The Opposition should support the government's continuing efforts towards public welfare," he added. "All issues that she has sought discussions on (during the Special Session) were raised during the debate on the no-confidence motion (brought against the Centre by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament). The government addressed and debated each and every issue that the Opposition raised. However, the Congress doesn't have any genuine issues to raise and only issues statements aimed at sowing seeds of division in the country," Goyal added.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi, in her letter to PM Modi, wrote, "You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda." The Congress leader urged for a discussion on several issues during the Special Session, including the need for a "caste census, the Manipur (situation), communal clashes, and inflation".

"I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues. These are--current economic situation with a focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs, commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them, demand for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations," she wrote. (ANI)

