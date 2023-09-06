Accountability key to Sri Lanka’s future: UN rights chief
UN News | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:09 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM raises issue over "attacks" on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals
TN CM tells Centre to act on attack on fishermen by Lankan nationals
Sri Lankan envoy congratulates India ahead of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing
Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report from DGP in woman home guard torture incident
SriLankan Airlines plane from Colombo makes emergency landing at Delhi airport