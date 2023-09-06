Left Menu

Home Guard attempts to end life by setting himself ablaze

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:23 IST
A Home Guard allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze here, police said.

The traffic home guard, who had gone to the Home Guard Commandant's office at Goshamahal here on Tuesday, set himself on fire and after being informed about the incident by some passersby, police shifted him to a state-run hospital.

He suffered over 50 per cent burns and is now admitted in another hospital in the city.

Asked about reports that the home guard went to the office to enquire about alleged delay in his salary, police ruled out such a thing. A case was registered and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

