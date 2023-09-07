Anger among Dalits, women in Rajasthan against Gehlot govt: C P Joshi
Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Wednesday targeted the Congress government, saying there is anger among women and Dalits due to rising incidents of crimes against them in the state.
He attacked the Ashok Gehlot dispensation, saying if the central government stops giving money to the state, the situation will go from bad to worse.
Joshi said that today electricity, petrol and diesel are most expensive in Rajasthan.
