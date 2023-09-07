Blinken announces new Ukraine aid totaling more than $1 billion
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:16 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new aid for Ukraine totaling more than $1 billion in a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, including over $665 million in new military and civilian security assistance and millions of dollars in support for Ukraine's air defenses and other areas.
"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- State
- Blinken
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Ukraine
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China coast guard patrols territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Aug 23 - state media
MP ATS arrests Naxalite accused in over 60 criminal cases and wanted by police in 4 states
Ajman real estate transactions total AED 7.17 bn in H1'23
Not only did sons of TN’s soil have major role in Chandrayaan-3 mission, so did state’s soil itself
Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states, UTs: Congress