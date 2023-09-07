Left Menu

Blinken announces new Ukraine aid totaling more than $1 billion

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 00:16 IST
  • Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new aid for Ukraine totaling more than $1 billion in a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, including over $665 million in new military and civilian security assistance and millions of dollars in support for Ukraine's air defenses and other areas.

"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

