Cong takes dig at govt over absence of heads of state of China, Russia at G20 Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:34 IST
The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government over the heads of state of Russia and China not coming for the G20 Summit, saying their absence raises a lot of questions which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should answer.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also said that when such events with large expenditure are organised by the prime minister, it is the external affairs minister's responsibility to ensure that all heads of state attend.

Asked about the Congress' views on the G20 Summit that is going to be held in the national capital from September 9-10, Khera said India has had the honour of getting the rotational presidentship of G20. ''Very good events being organised on a large scale but the absence of two very important countries, heads of states, gives rise to a lot of questions and the hope that the Minister of External Affairs will respond to these questions,'' Khera said.

Taking a swipe at Jaishankar, Khera said he likes to comment on a lot of issues and hopefully will also speak about issues of his department.

''We want to advise him, that when the PM organises such big events with such large expenditure, the minister has a responsibility to ensure that all heads of state participate in it and benefit for India comes out of the rotational presidentship,'' the Congress leader said.

The Chinese foreign ministry had announced earlier this week that President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the delegation will be led by Premier Li Qiang.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his decision not to attend the G20 Summit in person as he has to focus on the ''special military operation'' in Ukraine.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, expected to attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

