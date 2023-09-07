Left Menu

"...When will they speak?" Giriraj Singh asks Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar on Udhyanidhi's ‘Sanatana’ remark

Coming down heavily on INDIA alliance leaders over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday asked when will Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav speak on this issue.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:02 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Coming down heavily on INDIA alliance leaders over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma', Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday asked when will Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav speak on this issue. "It has been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak? Will these people not open their mouths without destroying Sanatan Dharma?" Giriraj Singh said.

He further said, "If Rahul, Nitish and Lalu do not apologise, then the country's Sanatana and Bihar's Sanatana will not forgive them." Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked massive controversy across the nation.

Earlier in the day, Udhyanidhi released a statement clarifying his statements on 'Sanatan Dharma' and questioned the BJP leaders for twisting his speech as 'inciting genocide' and said that they are using it as a weapon to protect themselves. Releasing a four-page letter on X, Udhayanidhi said, "Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever."

On September 2, speaking at a public event, Stalin called for the 'eradication' of Sanatan Dharma and compared the same with diseases like dengue, malaria etc.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

