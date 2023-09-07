Biden to nominate Michael Whitaker as FAA administrator -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael Whitaker, a former senior aviation official, to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the White House said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- White House
- Michael Whitaker
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine
President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House
US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit: White House.
Joe Biden ‘hopeful’ of having Xi Jinping at G20 Summit in India
US President Joe Biden will also commend PM Narendra Modi’s leadership of G20: White House.