Britain will discuss ways around Russia' Black Sea blockade at G20 summit

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:48 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss progress towards circumventing Russia's Black Sea grain blockade with G20 leaders at a summit this weekend, his spokesman said on Thursday after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"They... discussed the impact of Putin's continued Black Sea Grain blockade," the spokesman told reporters in a readout of a call between Sunak and Zelenskiy.

"The Prime Minister committed to galvanise progress with G20 countries on circumventing Russia's blockade, and ensuring vulnerable countries can access vital grain shipments."

