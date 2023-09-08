Left Menu

Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 11:19 IST
Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said he would not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday due to health reasons.

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo on Friday said he has already communicated this to the Union government.

''I wish the G20 summit a grand success'', he said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

