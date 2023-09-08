Left Menu

Petition filed in Bihar court against A Raja, Priyank Kharge

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:24 IST
Petition filed in Bihar court against A Raja, Priyank Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

A petition was on Friday filed before a Bihar court accusing DMK MP A Raja and Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge of causing hurt to Hindu sentiments.

The petition was filed before the court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal by local resident and lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had earlier this week filed a similar complaint against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who heads the DMK, and the latter's son and minister Udayanidhi.

In the petition, Ojha, who remains in news for his petitions against political bigwigs and other celebrities, has assailed the statements of Raja and Kharge, both of whom came out in support of Udayanidhi's controversial remarks about ''Sanatan Dharma'', a term often used to denote the Hindu faith.

The petitioner has sought trial of Raja and Kharge, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on September 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023