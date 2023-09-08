Left Menu

U.S. President Biden arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

Updated: 08-09-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:55 IST
U.S. President Biden arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit

United States President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 leaders' summit being held over the weekend in the Indian capital.

China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, not President Xi Jinping, while foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia in the absence of President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

