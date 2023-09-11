Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:31 IST
BRS MLC Kavitha offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati
Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Monday offered prayers at Assam's famous Kamakhya temple.

Kavitha, who prayed for the wellbeing of Telangana people, exuded confidence that the BRS would come back to power in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in a couple of months in the southern state.

"Stepping into the divine aura of Kamakhya Devi Temple, a beacon of strength, faith, and devotion. I prayed for the well-being, healthy life and prosperity of loved ones, well-wishers and the people of Telangana,'' she said on social media platform X.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a press release said: ''With the blessings of people of Telangana, BRS will come back to power with a thumping majority and will continue to serve our people''.

