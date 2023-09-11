Left Menu

Cong MLA Jignesh Mevani takes out rally demanding removal of EAC-PM chief Bibek Debroy over 'new Constitution' article

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:41 IST
Cong MLA Jignesh Mevani takes out rally demanding removal of EAC-PM chief Bibek Debroy over 'new Constitution' article
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani took out a rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad demanding the removal of Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), for his article suggesting embracing a ''new Constitution''.

The Dalit leader joined the rally taken out by a group of people to protest against Debroy and submitted a memorandum to district collector Praveena D K demanding the EAC-PM chairman's removal and a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last month, Debroy authored an article titled, ''There is a case for ‘we the people' to embrace a new Constitution'', and termed the present Constitution a ''colonial legacy''.

The memorandum stated that such words are ''unbecoming'' of the person holding such a post, and it remains a big question as to how he (Debroy) will offer guidance to follow the Constitution when he himself has no faith in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

