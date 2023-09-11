Cong MLA Jignesh Mevani takes out rally demanding removal of EAC-PM chief Bibek Debroy over 'new Constitution' article

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani took out a rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad demanding the removal of Bibek Debroy, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), for his article suggesting embracing a ''new Constitution''.

The Dalit leader joined the rally taken out by a group of people to protest against Debroy and submitted a memorandum to district collector Praveena D K demanding the EAC-PM chairman's removal and a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last month, Debroy authored an article titled, ''There is a case for ‘we the people' to embrace a new Constitution'', and termed the present Constitution a ''colonial legacy''.

The memorandum stated that such words are ''unbecoming'' of the person holding such a post, and it remains a big question as to how he (Debroy) will offer guidance to follow the Constitution when he himself has no faith in it.

