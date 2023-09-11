G20 Success: This is India's moment: Industry Leaders

India's growing prominence to world leaders helped it seal a consensus on the wide range of issues confronting the global economic and geopolitical environment at the just-concluded Group of 20 Summit, Indian industry leaders said hailing New Delhi's leadership.

''Reaching a consensus on a joint Declaration at the G20 meet would have been enough of a victory for Indian diplomacy. This development, may not have received as much attention, but is nothing less than a masterful diplomatic chess move.

''Through its Belt and Road initiative, China had hoped to shift the locus of geopolitical leadership. Those ambitions may remain dormant now, with the India-Middle East-Europe corridor offering a detour! Bravo, @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar #AjitDoval,'' Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra said in a post on X.

His sentiments were echoed by other industry leaders.

Deepak Sood, Secretary General of the industry association Assocham, said: ''#G20NewDelhi Leaders' Declaration adopted with consensus on a wide range of issues confronting global economic and geo-political environment is a reflection of India's clout as an influential economic and strategic power which continues to grow under a strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.

Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom, described it as a huge milestone.

''Another HUGE milestone this.. India able to get 100% consensus on the need for pro-innovation regulatory oversight to harness the full potential of #AI for good! This sets the stage for much-needed global conversations on a harmonized approach towards enabling human-centric AI. Respect!!!,'' she said.

FICCI president Subhrakant Panda said accomplishing the Herculean task of forging a consensus for the NewDelhi Leaders Declaration at the G20 Summit ''signifies India's rise as a global power with the ability to bridge disparate views.

''The adoption of #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration at the #G20Summit is fantastic news and reflects India's rising stature as a global leader as well as its diplomatic prowess. It couldn't have been easy to reconcile divergent views; credit goes to PM @narendramodi's leadership and his team's hard work,'' he said tagging Prime Minister's Office, Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister as well as G20 Sherpa.

World Bank president Ajay Banga said India has done an excellent job. ''They've got to a successful declaration. I think the Prime Minister has done a great job on it. I think the G 20 have come together on a number of topics.

''This is huge!! Congratulations to our honourable PM @PMOIndia for making nearly impossible possible. Also, to our India's Sherpa @amitabhk87 sir for his relentless persuasion of getting it through. This is a monumental milestone of success for our #G20India2023,'' said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm. ''This is like hosting a fabulous World Cup and winning the final trophy too.'' An acknowledgement of India as a global leader and key negotiator for the global South. ''We have to give it to our very successful G20 presidency under honourable PM @narendramodi,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)