BJP CEC to meet on Wednesday to discuss MP, Rajasthan candidates

Key leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee will be participating in the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:42 IST
PM Modi and other BJP leaders at CEC meeting in August (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Aashique Hussain The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday to brainstorm on candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly elections. Key leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee will take part in the meeting.

According to sources, discussions about the candidates for the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan state assembly elections may take place in the meeting. The BJP had released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. Meanwhile, preparations for the second list are underway, and it is estimated that it may include names of 50-60 candidates, party sources said.

The earlier plan was to release the second list by September 5, but this date has now been extended, sources said. In Chhattisgarh, the party has already announced the first list of 21 candidates. Ahead of the Rajasthan elections, BJP National President JP Nadda, State President CP Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and opposition leader Rajendra Rathore have already held several rounds of meetings ahead of the Central Election Committee meeting on September 13.

It is likely that significant decisions regarding the Rajasthan state assembly elections will be made in the upcoming meeting on Wednesday. Additionally, after the September 13 meeting, the Election Campaign Committee may finalize the candidates in Categories A and D, sources said. State assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states in December. In light of this, the BJP is advancing with a comprehensive strategy. All seats in these electoral states have been categorized into A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well. Category B includes seats with a mixed track record of BJP victories and losses, while Category C represents seats where the party is relatively weaker. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections. (ANI)

