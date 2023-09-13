Cong demands JPC into allegations against Adani Group

Raking up the Adani issue, the Congress on Wednesday said Parliament can begin its new inning in the new building with an announcement of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the business group. A special session of Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.The session is set to begin on September 18 in the old building and the proceedings are expected to shift to the new building on September 19 on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said a former Adani contractor has moved the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the case on the Adani issue in the interest of investors.

''A few days ago a PIL gets filed in the Supreme Court with detailed documentation on SEBI's failure to properly investigate the Adani MegaScam,'' he said in a post on X. Ramesh said now a former Adani contractor, who says he has inside information, seeks Supreme Court permission to intervene in the interests of crores of investors. ''All this makes the case for a JPC even stronger. Parliament can begin its innings in the new building with the announcement of a JPC if the PM truly has nothing to hide,'' the Congress leader said. US short-seller Hindenburg Research, in a report released on January 24, alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens by the Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg.

