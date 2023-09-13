Putin-Kim talks will finish on Wednesday - TASS quotes Kremlin spokesman
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:45 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be wrapped up in a single day and finish on Wednesday, TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
